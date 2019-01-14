Miracle Mile Shops’ Indoor Rainstorm to Benefit United Way of Southern Nevada January and February

This January and February, Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will collect donations for United Way of Southern Nevada.

All change tossed in the center’s indoor rainstorm now through February 28 will help the United Way of Southern Nevada with their mission help children enter school ready to learn, help high school students reach graduation day, and support individuals working to earn a degree or certification, all while creating stability for their families.

Miracle Mile Shops’ partnership with United Way of Southern Nevada is part of its ongoing Caring, Giving, Changing campaign, which raises funds for nonprofit programs and organizations through community sponsorships, additional partnerships and a number of cash and in-kind donations.

United Way of Southern Nevada unites our community to improve people’s lives and bring donors, volunteers, nonprofits, and businesses together to help children enter school ready to learn, help high school students reach graduation day, and support individuals working to earn a degree or certification, all while creating stability for their families. Together, they step into the ring and invite others to stand with them as a united front against social injustices and forces keeping our community’s most vulnerable residents from a good life. They are bold and innovative to solve the toughest problems. For more info, visit uwsn.org.