New Book ‘Patient or Profit’ Explores Government Abuse of Healthcare in America

By Guy Dawson

Author and speaker Dr. Adah Kennon wrote a book because she is angry and frustrated about the way her husband and millions of other Americans are being treated. Patient or Profit: Where is the Love? is a true story about love, betrayal, commitment, and courage. It is a survival guide and an empowerment tool. It chronicles her journey to protect her husband, an honorably retired 88-year old World War II and Korean War army veteran who suffers from kidney disease and is on dialysis. Her research revealed the deceptive and inhumane practices and injustices that veterans are enduring in the name of the Chaos Cohorts, namely, the federal government, the health care industry, and pharmaceutical companies.



“When I started writing the book, it was just going to be a basic book on caregiving,” Kennon said. “As I got into it, I felt that there was more than needed to be said to help people not to have to go through what I went through. In the end, this book was written to engage, to elevate and ultimately, save lives. It’s wrong for the government, the health care industry, and pharmaceutical companies to literally hold peoples lives in their hands,” she explained.

“I had no idea that this is the way that the game is being played,” she said. “It’s all been so well hidden and disguised. Once my eyes were opened, I haven’t been able to stop pursuing the truth and I am passionate about sharing what I know. There has to be something that can be done to correct the situation. It’s a game of life and death.”

Kennon addresses the misuse and abuse of the prior-authorization process as one of the main causes of the breakdown inpatient treatment.

“People don’t have to suffer like this because of something called prior-authorization,” she said. “No one should be denied life-saving medication for any reason. The perpetrators don’t want us to know what they are doing because it doesn’t serve their interests for us to be informed. Their goal is to satisfy their bottom line, to make more money and they aren’t necessarily looking out for the good of the patient. Everyone should understand what prior-authorization is.”

In the final chapters of Patient or Profit, Kennon shares a formula for success that can help a loved one receive the medical treatment they deserve.

“To be forewarned is to be forearmed,” Kennon said. “You have to be 10 steps ahead of your doctor nowadays. If you or a loved one has a life- threatening disease, do your research. Ask a lot of questions. Pay attention to the legislation that is being passed and don’t hesitate to reach out to those who might help such as congressional representatives. You have to be proactive to protect yourself or the people you care about.”

Purchase Patient or Profit, Where is the Love? at 247lightheartedcaregivers.com. She is also available for speaking engagements.