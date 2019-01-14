United States Air Force Captain Surprises Family at Blue Man Group

Editor’s Note: Captain Summer’s appearance in the show is not intended to imply official endorsement or sanction of Blue Man Group.

After a 7-month deployment at Al Deid Air Base, Qatar with the United States Air Force, Captain Aaron Summers surprised his six children ages 3 to 17 on Saturday, Jan. 12 at Blue Man Group in Las Vegas at Luxor Hotel and Casino Las Vegas. Captain Summers was incorporated into a segment of the show and that is when his family saw him for the first time since July of 2018.

Following the performance, Captain Summers, his wife and father who were both in on the surprise and his six children were treated to a private meet-and-greet with a Blue Man. Captain Summers has been stationed at Nellis Air Force Base for three years.

