Armed Forces Chamber recognized as veteran friendly by Nevada Department of Veteran Services

By Samantha Jackson, special to the Las Vegas Informer

The Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce has been officially designated as veteran friendly. Evan Rush, Outreach Director of Nevada Department of Veteran Services (NDVS) presented a Patriot Employer Program Certificate signed by the Nevada Governor, to Andre’ Haynes, Founder and President of the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce during a special program in Henderson, Nevada. The Patriot Employer Program provides a business with education and support to help fill the team with employees who’ve already proven to be successful. The program shows businesses where to find veterans, how to retain them, the tax credits available and other benefits to hiring men and women who have served the country. Veterans possess outstanding leadership and technical skills that make them an asset to any organization. Engaging this key talent pool benefits a company in measurable ways.

“We are very grateful that the Armed Forces Chamber has been recognized as veteran-friendly,” remarked Andre’ Haynes, Founder, and President of the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce. “Every business should consider participating in the Patriot Employer Program. Furthermore, the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce looks forward to continuing to serve its members and especially the entire Armed Forces community.”

Proud featured members of the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce include Bok Bok Chicken, Famous Dave’s Barbecue, Las Vegas Mini Gran Prix, Martin~Harris Construction, Papa John’s Pizza, US Bank, Mountain America Credit Union and Awards in a Box. Proud resource partners include the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Nevada Women’s Business Center (NWBC), Nevada Business Opportunity Fund (NBOF), Nevada Small Business Development Center (SBDC), University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, McCarran International Airport, Women’s Business Enterprise Council West, Microsoft, Office Depot OfficeMax and Constant Contact. Proud community partners include 88.1 KCEP – The People’s Station, Nevada Department of Public Safety, Nevada Highway Patrol-Southern Command.

Established in 2017, the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce is Nevada’s first and only Chamber formed to primarily serve Armed Forces members. The mission is to help Armed Forces members start-up, grow and sustain their businesses. The vision is to help increase the profits and number of employees who are employed by businesses that are owned by Armed Forces members. Eligible members include men/women from all U.S. military branches; active-duty, guard/reserve, veterans; spouses of armed forces members; veteran service organizations; first responders (fire, medical police); nonprofit organizations, committees, and advocates (civilians) / individuals. In the community, the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce supports local underprivileged Armed Forces members through its official nonprofit corporation, the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) public charity. The Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce Foundation has made direct financial contributions and in-kind donations valued at more than $35,000 which has helped more than 3,500 local underprivileged Armed Forces members and their families.

To learn more about the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce visit ArmedForcesChamber.com or call (702) 518-8845.