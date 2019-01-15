Why men love poker nights

Today the world has become a very competitive environment where everyone tries to reach the summit and find a way to stand out from the crowd. Sometimes all this competition leads to stress and frustration, but in the right circumstances, it can be an excellent source of entertainment. Take the popular game of poker, for example, one that has been around for many years and continues to gain traction. Online gambling and Hollywood blockbusters centered on this game have led to a surge in the number of people playing.

Having said this, the old-fashioned poker home games continue to exercise the same attraction upon people as they did back in the day. Getting together with a couple of friends for a competitive game of poker is always a good idea for a guys’ night in. Obviously, women have just as much fun playing poker and in recent years there has been a sharp increase in the number of women professional players.

What makes a Poker Night Special?

The beauty of poker is that it can be just as exciting regardless of venue, so people have fun playing it at home just as much as they do in a brick-and-mortar casino or online. The rules are the same and as long as the crowd is right, the game of poker has all the chances to be a major hit. To organize a great poker night, one has to make sure that there are enough players attending. The ideal number of players for both cash games tables and sit’n goes is six, but poker is fun with more or fewer people as well.

A game of poker is social by nature, so even at the highest stakes, it is customary for players to talk to each other. It is very common for players using casino sites to talk with each other online in the chatrooms while playing the game. The beauty of casual poker is that it stimulates conversations and time passes quickly when having this kind of fun. General poker etiquette should be respected to keep the game professional, but there’s room for a lot of leeway. Casual chatter, a slice of pizza and some beers are the main reasons why men love poker nights, in addition to competitive play.

How to Choose the Best Game of Poker?

When it comes to poker nights, the aforementioned types of games are pretty much the only ones suitable. Heads-up games would break up the group, while tournaments simply require too many people to be practical. This leaves the host with the choice between cash games tables and sit’n goes and both have certain pros and cons. Cash games are played at a faster pace and there is simply no risk of players spending too much time waiting for the game went. That’s because those who suffered an untimely elimination can always rebuy and get back in the game.

Sit’n goes are essentially smaller tournaments that requiring between six and 10 players to work smoothly. The more players participate, the faster the blinds should go up and those who are eliminated should have the possibility to rebuy at least once. That’s because you don’t want to have those unlucky players get bored while watching the others play. There should always be a balance between the pace of the game and the stakes, so participants take the poker competition seriously, without losing their patience.