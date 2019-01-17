Cox Communications Offers Government Shutdown Help for Federal Employees

With the ongoing government shutdown, we don’t want our customers who are impacted to worry about losing their Cox services. If you’re an impacted federal employee and are unable to make a payment by your due date, log in to My Account on Cox.com or reach out to our customer service representatives through text, phone or chat for options.

Ask about Promise to Pay and Promise to Pay with Extension options which will limit late payment reminders or give you more time to pay without worrying about the interruption to your Cox services.

To review your options, sign in to My Account and review the My Bill card. If you see the message, “Can’t pay today? Request help here,” click through to visit the Payment Arrangement Options page. There, you’ll see options to schedule a future payment beyond your current due date or request additional time to make a payment later. Follow the remaining two steps for either option to complete your payment arrangement online.

If you do not see the “Can’t pay today?’ options in My Account, please call 1-844-221-3930 to speak with a special team representative Monday through Friday.

To text a representative, type 54512 on your mobile phone or visit www.cox.com/chat for support at any time. Additionally, representatives are also available in our Cox retail stores. To find a retail location, visit www.cox.com/retail.