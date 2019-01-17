Evel Pie offering Free Eats to US Govt. Workers/EP+Golden Tiki 25% discount to teachers

Free Pizza For Furloughed Government Workers; Teachers Enjoy 25% Discount with Valid ID

In response to the continued Federal Government shutdown and to the teachers’ strike in Los Angeles, Branden Powers, Managing Partner of The Golden Tiki and Evel Pie, is offering relief to both groups.

On January 21 (Martin Luther King Day), Evel Pie will offer a free cheese or pepperoni slice and fountain drink to any US Government employee affected by the shutdown from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Also effective immediately, The Golden Tiki and Evel Pie will both offer a permanent 25% discount to all teachers with valid ID, as well as any CCSD employee.

“Coming from a family of teachers and as a parent, I feel strongly about supporting teachers always,” said Powers. “And as far as the shutdown, regardless of any political views, hard-working government workers could use some help while things get resolved.”

All teachers, administrators and volunteer staff at accredited CCSD, Charter, and private school, universities and preschools in Clark County as well as LAUSD. Other visiting school IDs may also be accepted per management discretion.

Located in Chinatown at 3939 Spring Mountain Rd., The Golden Tiki is a journey to a wondrous land where boundaries are only limited to one’s imagination. The vision of Managing Partner Branden Powers, The Golden Tiki has spared no expense in recreating the classic mid-century tiki bar, reminiscent of Don the Beachcomber and Trader Vic’s storied establishments. Powers’ experience in the Tiki world dates back 20 years to the Islands lounge in San Diego’s Hanalei Hotel. The handcrafted cocktail menu features nostalgic classics and new creations, alongside a massive list of rum selections and craft beer. Featuring the work of renowned artists including Tiki Bosko, Billy the Crud, Bill Collins and Oceanic Arts, the one-of-a-kind decor also boasts a unique collection of celebrity ‘shrunken heads’ and myriad artifacts, real and fanciful. Open 24 hours a day, The Golden Tiki offers a multitude of experiences and can host private parties up to 145 people. For more information, visit thegoldentiki.com or call 702.222.3196.

Live Hard, Ride Fast, Eat Pizza. Evel Pie, inspired by legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, celebrates one of the most influential figures to the city of Las Vegas. Created by Branden Powers in collaboration with the Knievel family, Evel Pie offers New York pizza slices with an array of classic and exotic toppings, dive bar cocktails and local beers until the early hours of the morning in an all-American environment featuring memorabilia, pinball machines, a stuffed ram and a statue of the man himself.

Evel Pie is located at 508 East Fremont St., and is open Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4:20 a.m. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit evelpie.com or call 702.840.6460. Follow Evel Pie on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.