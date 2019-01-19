URBANeats Market Celebrates First Location Grand Opening at Allure Las Vegas

Photo Credit: Jeff Ragazzo

URBANeats Market, a bodega-style market catering to people on-the-go looking for fresh food, celebrated its grand opening at Allure Las Vegas (200 Sahara Ave.) and is the first of three planned stores set to open this year in Las Vegas. Fresh and flavored coffee invigorated everyone as the guests explored the selections available.

Friends, family and the public celebrated the grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and other festivities that lasted throughout the day. Chef Scott Commings, “Hell’s Kitchen” winner and co-owner of The Stove located in Henderson, served up dishes made from ingredients available at URBANeats Market, including a charcuterie board, risotto and more.

“This store is an absolutely amazing addition to this property and to Las Vegas,” Chef Commings said. “I cam here with no groceries and was able to find some incredible items to create this wonderful spread. Everything took 10 to 15 minutes to prepare.”

The high-rise located just west of the Strip and at the gateway to downtown offered the perfect location for both locals and tourists. Convenience, competitive prices, and good food are part of the business model.

“I am ecstatic about this opening. It has been a long time coming and it turned out exactly as we hoped,” said Paul E. Sanchez, URBANeats’ Vice President and the designer behind the store’s image. “Almost all of the products are from local vendors, and we have fresh, daily deliveries.”

The 3,000-square-foot facility features an upscale contemporary design applied to an all-glass front structure, creating a powerful presence on the ground floor of the condominium tower. The market especially caters to those short on time and on-the-go guests, featuring fresh pre-packaged food ready for warming, sandwiches and baked goods, along with convenient ready-to-go items. The store provides busy individuals with fresh, healthy and convenient choices for food, beverage, and home needs, as well as personal care while providing the finest customer service. It combines a casual, upscale environment with the traditional neighborhood market, making it an unparalleled experience. URBANeats Markets also offers traditional items such as produce, pet supplies, baby care and more.

URBANeats Market is currently hiring for positions. Interested applicants can learn more about open positions by visiting www.urbaneatsmarket.com. Two more URBANeats Market locations are also set to open later this year at 4480 W. Flamingo Road and 9775 W. Sunset Road.

The goal of URBANeats Market is to provide on-the-go guests a fresh, healthy and convenient choice for food, beverages, home needs, and personal care while delivering the finest customer experience. URBANeats Market combines a casual, upscale environment with the traditional neighborhood market, creating a shopping experience that is unique and convenient.

For more information on URBANeats, visit www.urbaneatsmarket.com. Like URBANeats Market on Facebook, Follow URBANeats Market on Twitter, Follow URBANeats Market on Instagram.