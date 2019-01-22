VGK Player, William Karlsson, Enjoys Dinner at Andiamo with Pontus Aberg of the Minnesota Wild

The Vegas Golden Knights’ one and only William “Wild Bill” Karlsson enjoyed a Sunday evening dinner at Andiamo Steakhouse in the D with some of his best friends/fellow Swedes. One of which included Pontus Aberg, who was recently traded from the Anaheim Ducks to the Minnesota Wild. The two NHL players dined with their best friend, and former hockey player, Filip Andreasson, who came all the way to Las Vegas from Sweden to hang out with them and enjoy a top-notch meal before their big game at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights vs. The Wild… two friends… one winner.