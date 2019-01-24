Stream-In: a review of OCEAN’S EIGHT (2018)

By Josh Morris

They made a list and checked it twice, but didn’t reward the good little girls and boys for watching.

Upshot: According to IMDb, Ocean’s Eight centers on Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) as she “gathers an all-female crew to attempt an impossible heist at New York City’s yearly Met Gala.” Ultimately, the film is about as exciting as reading that description.

High-point: Nostalgia. I grew up loving Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy. I especially cherish Ocean’s Twelve because of how off-beat it was and remains. Ocean’s Eleven was one of the first movies I saw in theaters without adult supervision and therefore holds a special (albeit unimportant) place in my story.

Low-point: wasting Richard Armitage. I get that “Eight” put women in the spotlight, but director/writer Gary Ross didn’t even attempt to tap into Armitage’s talent. His character, Claude Becker (cool name), wasn’t written as a strong villain. He’s barely menacing; he just looked annoyed at everything. Shame.

Rundown: “Eight” had a high-bar to hit. Not because Soderbergh’s trilogy was Academy-Award winning stuff, but because his audience kept coming back out of love for the characters and the humor. Sure, these films will always conclude happily; we came back for the zany adventure Soderbergh took us on. Gary Ross had to capture THAT audience (me) while also building something in the same universe with new characters. Ultimately, he didn’t pull it off.

Indeed, even Bullock’s Debbie Ocean couldn’t help but visit the resting place of her beloved-brother Danny (George Clooney). Multiple times! Like her, the audience is left grieving the death of her brother instead of celebrating Debbie’s victory.

This female-led chapter captures some of the appeal of its predecessors, but more by way of acknowledgement rather than in appreciation, almost as if there were list of elements that needed to be met: cameos from the original (male) crew; conflict between Ocean and her closest confidant (in this case, Lou, played Cate Blanchett); big payoff; etc…. They made a list and checked it twice, but didn’t reward the good little girls and boys for watching.

Moreover, it was only ever “okay” for Ocean’s gang of thieves to pull-off their heist(s) because they were out for revenge against someone worse, like Robin Hood. The element of revenge is still present in “Eight,” and we are meant to sympathize with Debbie as she seeks it; but the heist and her revenge aren’t really all that correlated. Ultimately, her gang is just stealing because they enjoy being criminals. So be it; but Danny Ocean had higher stakes to confront (“Tess does not split eleven ways.”). I guess Gary Ross didn’t want to put Debbie through that.

The cast, to be fair, does their best with the content. Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter and a surprise appearance from James Cordon were highlights.

Rating: 2/7

I didn’t feel the love.

Post-script:

That this is a majority-female cast didn’t bother me at all. In fact, despite Mindy Kaling’s mistaken and short-sighted claim, I have been quite fair to this film: I spent two hours finishing it despite my reservations as well as the film’s general low rating. Indeed, my biggest critique is NOT that the genitalia or skin-color of the cast is different than mine; rather, it’s that these characters were underdeveloped and these actress were underused.

