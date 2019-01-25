Nashville’s Best Neighborhoods

Nashville is not only home to some of the best country music singers of today, and years gone by, it boasts a unique culture and lifestyle that make this city truly unique place to either live or visit. The surrounding neighborhoods of this vibrant city each have something uniquely different to offer both its residents and visitors, enriching lives at every level. Here are some feof the best neighborhoods in Nashville, and what makes them such awesome places to stay, or simply spend time.

Green Hills

Green Hills is one of the wealthier neighborhoods in Nashville, and is well-known for its rather luxurious shopping scene, aside from the fact that several local celebrities are known to own property in this area. From grocery stores to gas stations and clothing boutiques, Green Hills has everything that you want from a prime location, not forgetting the infamous and iconic Bluebird Café. Even though the traffic congestion during peak hours can be a little much to handle at times, getting around on foot is welcomed, as the vast majority of places are in close proximity to each other.

Hillsboro Village

Nestled between Vanderbilt and Belmont Universities, Hillsboro Village is one of the trendiest parts of Nashville, if it is not yet the trendiest. Playing host to the world-renowned Pancake Pantry and Fido coffeehouse, the village has a host of boutiques, shops, and salons that are attractive to both students and tourists alike. If you are looking for ideas on where to stay in Nashville then this neighborhoods single-family homes and apartments for young professionals make this neighborhood ideal for all types of residents.

Downtown

Downtown offers residents and visitors a lively center of entertainment where honky-tonks line the streets and tourist attractions are in abundance. The overwhelming nightlife has been compared to that of the infamous Las Vegas Strip, while horse-drawn carriages show visitors the best that Downtown has to offer. Restaurants, souvenir shops, and some of the city’s legendary hotspots are what really bring this city to life.

12 South

12 South is a neighborhood enjoyed by the many families that occupy it. Sevier Park is an attraction that is great for the kids, walking the dogs, doing some exercise, or just taking a welcome break in the natural surroundings. Several boutiques and the well-known Frothy Monkey coffeehouse are all features of this idyllic neighborhood, not forgetting Reese Witherspoon’s flagship Draper James store. And during the warmer months, the farmers market on Tuesdays is guaranteed to be a welcome shopping experience.

Nashville neighborhoods have everything that one could want from a great place to live and more. All you have to do is decide where and when.