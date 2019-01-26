Paul Padda Law To Provide Free Gas Cards To Unpaid Federal Workers

Las Vegas Injury attorney supports federal employees with free gas cards and encourages other local businesses to participate in giving back.

Paul Padda Law will provide free gas cards to Federal employees who are currently working without pay. The free gas cards will be available to all federal employees who are currently impacted by the government shutdown and are working shifts without ongoing compensation. This event will take place at the offices of Paul Padda Law located at 4560 South Decatur Boulevard this Sunday, January 27, 2019, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Paul S. Padda of Paul Padda Law will give gas cards to federal employees free and without any charge, as his way of providing relief to and support of our local government employees who are impacted negatively by the ongoing shutdown. Attorney Padda has also issued a challenge to other businesses in Las Vegas to provide similar contributions to assist the federal workforce. In support of local residents who are currently being forced to work without their regular paychecks, Attorney Padda believes that we must come together as a community to help those in need. He is leading the effort with his contribution to this worthy cause of free cards that will allow federal employees to purchase gas without charge during these difficult times. He will be personally handing out these cards to federal employees who are impacted and working without pay, provided they show government identification.

During the onsite event, employees of Paul Padda Law will also be collecting donations from businesses or the public for delivery directly to those in need. Suggested donations are diapers, canned food and other essential items. Free pizza and drinks will be provided for those who arrive in person.

Attorney Padda will be celebrating his own birthday this Sunday by personally providing these gifts to the members of our local Las Vegas community who are in need. “Only through coming together to help those in need are we made stronger,” Attorney Padda stated. “I have been fortunate and Las Vegas has been good to me, so I want to do what I can to give back.” He further added, “as a former federal prosecutor, I have a special empathy for the outstanding men and women that make up the federal workforce and that make this country run.” “We have the best civil service in the world” Padda stated and added “it’s our duty to help them in this time of need.”

For more information and details contact Patty Davidson at Paul Padda Law at 702-366-1888 (office) or 702-245-8496 (cellular).