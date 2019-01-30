4 Things Every Classic Gentleman’s Pad Must Have

You identify much more with George Clooney than George Costanza. You enjoy reading the Sunday newspaper — yes, the actual, printed-on-paper variety — while relaxing in your robe and slippers, and you are genuinely comfortable wearing a suit and tie.

In other words, you are a true gentleman, in every sense of the word.

Of course, your home should match the sophisticated man that you are. While TV trays and mismatched handoffs may have been okay when you were in college, you are ready to outfit your pad with the most elegant and high-quality items you can afford. With that in mind, check out the following ideas that would make Mr. Clooney proud of your taste and style.

A leather sofa

A gentleman like yourself does not want to recline on some frilly and flowered couch. Rather, you prefer to do your lounging on a real leather couch that is large and extremely comfortable. Costco is a great source for high-quality and durable leather couches that look amazing and can seat you and several of your closest friends in comfort and style. For instance, check out the Luca four-piece top grain leather sectional; it features a left-facing loveseat, corner wedge, armless chair, and right-facing loveseat, and the fine folks at Costco will deliver it right to your door, so you don’t have to rent a U-Haul to get it to your pad.

An HD camera system

You have worked hard for your nice things—the last thing you want is for some criminal to break into your gentleman’s quarters and walk away with your expensive cigars and state-of-the-art stereo system. Protect yourself and your home with an HD camera system, which is available from an online retailer like Lorex Technology. Lorex offers a range of powerful and affordable HD security solutions that will keep a watchful electronic eye on your pad. For instance, the 1080p Wire-Free Camera System features a two-way audio speaker mic, which will allow you to verify if your chums are at the door or someone less savory. It also features an impressive 150 of night vision range, and because they are battery operated, you can install them pretty much anywhere you want.

A well-stocked bar

Just as James Bond couldn’t do without his martini, you enjoy imbibing in gentlemanly adult beverages from time to time. No gentleman’s pad will be complete without a fully stocked bar that will help you and your guests wind down after your long days at the office. Invest in some vintage-looking barware, and stock your bar with a wide variety of the finest wines, beers, and liquors that you can afford.

A real dining room table

As Kathy Kuo Home notes, you have moved away from the eating all hunched over at the coffee table phase. Your classic home needs a real dining room table; which can be a great place to enjoy a solo meal and stretch out that aforementioned Sunday paper or host holiday gatherings. Invest in a large table and chairs made from real solid wood; you can look for a mid-century modern look or one that is more traditional.

Enjoy your classy and sophisticated home

While you don’t have to break the bank to create a true gentleman’s pad, you do want to pay attention to each detail and every piece of furniture that you are bringing into your home. By starting with a roomy leather couch and solid dining room table, having fun shopping for your bar and investing in an HD camera system, you will be well on your way to creating a vibe in your home that the classiest of gents will want to emulate.