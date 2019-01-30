Vacation checklist: What to take

What could be more exciting than going on vacation? There’s the thrill of getting up early to head to the airport, having a drink in the terminal regardless of the time and getting to cross another destination off your bucket list. But there is one thing that everyone dreads about going away anywhere … and that’s packing.

The stress of getting all your washing done, planning your outfits, making sure you don’t forget any essentials and then re-packing again when you realize you’re pounds over your weight allowance. Has anyone ever had a smooth vacation packing experience? Well, now you can. To make everything about going on vacation enjoyable, we’ve created the much-needed vacation checklist to send you on your way.

For a one-week-long summer vacation, you should pack:

The essentials

Passport

Money

Credit and debit cards

Mobile phone and charger

Travel insurance documents

Tickets and booking confirmations for flights, hotels, parking etc.

Foreign currency (if bought in advance – don’t buy it from the airport !)

Toiletries and first aid

Any prescribed medication

Paracetamol

Antiseptic wipes or cream

Plasters

Bug spray and after bite treatment

Toothbrush

Deodorant

Razor

Any moisturizer that you use

Make-up, if necessary

Hairbrush, plus any accessories and products or straighteners (your hotel will likely have a hairdryer)

Clothing and accessories

Something warm for the evenings, such as a light jacket, hoody or cardigan

Sun hat

Sunglasses

Day bag

Sandals or flip flops

Trainers or shoes

4 vest tops or t-shirts

2 pairs of shorts

1 pair of trousers

5 lightweight evening outfits

1 or 2 sets of swimwear

7 pairs of underwear, plus a couple spare, just in case

3 pairs of socks, if needed – you won’t wear them every day!

1 nightwear

1 cover-up, such as a shirt or shawl for on the beach or if you’re going somewhere that requires your shoulders or knees to be covered

Everything else

Headphones

Books or magazines

Pen and paper

Camera and charger

Travel adapter

There are a few other things to bear in mind when packing for your holiday:

Lightweight clothing is always best if you’re traveling to a hot destination. Not only will it keep you cool, but it’ll weigh less in your case too.

You should travel wearing all your heaviest and largest items, such as your trousers, trainers, jacket and hat to save room and weight in your luggage.

Rolling your clothes as opposed to folding them will save more room in your case and will stop things from getting too creased.

Make sure you invest in a modern, lightweight suitcase. Older suitcases tend to be bigger, frumpier and much heavier; sacrificing valuable weight that could be used more wisely.

Don’t feel that you have to pack every type of toiletry that you own and use. Things like shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, toothpaste and sun cream can all be purchased in resort, or your hotel should provide them.

We hope you’ve found the above checklist useful. Why not print it off and pop it inside your suitcase, so you’ve got it to hand for when you’re heading off on your next adventure?