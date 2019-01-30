WanderLuxxe Takes Over Main Street Park City During Sundance 2019

WanderLuxxe, the coveted membership concierge service founded by film industry veterans Marti Hines and Lola Wood, returned to the Sundance Film Festival this year, presented by Essential Costa Rica, with brand partners that included Sunlighten Infrared Sauna, Lululemon, STARE Cosmetics, The Lovely Loba, REME B12 shots and Driphydration IVs, Peroni, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, Kobricks Coffee, Casamigos, Spyder and more.

This year the WanderLuxxe festival hub was bustling on Park City’s Main Street from January 25-28 featuring a variety of programming. David Arquette, Tim Daly, David Oyelowo, Storm Reid, Alfre Woodard, Samira Wiley, Richard Schiff, Danielle Brooks, Richard Gunn, Wendell Pierce, Alia Shawkat, Diana Madison, Amy Hargraeves, Nicolas Cage, Zoe Saldana, RJ Mitte, Avan Jogia and others stopped by lounge over the festival’s first weekend.

The impressive lineup of activations and film celebrations was highlighted by the Company 3 party featuring an intimate performance by Macy Gray held on Saturday evening, co-presented with APEX Social Club of PALMS Casino Resort.

Essential Costa Rica took over the space to transform it into the sought after travel destination. Nestled between Nicaragua and Panama, Costa Rica offers visitors an abundance of unique wildlife, landscapes and climates. As the premier wellness destination in Central America, Costa Rica’s motto “Pura Vida,” meaning “full of life,” describes the local mindset and lifestyle of kind mind, body and spirit.

The WanderLuxxe Filmmaker Lounge hosted an array of premiere parties, performances, events and panels such as “Diversity Representation” and a panel series with TheWrap, along with a kick off happy hour on Jan. 25, followed by a chef tasting featuring the cuisine of Costa Rica. Guests at the lounge also engaged in the Spyder pop up shop showcasing their collaboration with the U.S. Olympic team.

The slate of films celebrated included Love, Antosha, a documentary tribute to Anton Yelchin, Clemency by director and screenwriter Chinonye Chukwu and Relive. Color of Change hosted a podcast series #TellBlackStories at the lounge with invigorating conversation discussing diversity in the film space, and a live coffee and conversation with Tichina Arnold.

Photo Credit: Lilly Lawrence/Shutterstock