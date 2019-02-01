A Healing Distraction

“Can being productive be a diversion from the true goal?”

By John Dunia

Every person who embarks on a journey of emotional healing will experience a unique path. When mine began I had no idea where it would lead but I can now truly be thankful for where it has taken me. Along the way, it awakened a purpose and a dedication to compelling others to begin their own. My experience was so liberating that I wish everyone could catch a glimpse of what it has meant.

Although the journey continues, this does not imply that now it is only smooth sailing from here forward. I make it a daily goal to continue with some aspect of healing or spiritual growth. However, in the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it is easy to get distracted from this intention. In fact, distractions are one of the main reasons people reach barriers in their lives that suppress or even halt the healing process.

Distractions come in many forms. The more obvious ones are plain to see. The stories of people turning to drugs or alcohol to help forget their pain are numerous. Sometimes the hurt is not that bad and the memories can be swiftly dashed from our thoughts. Those who are more self-motivated may bury themselves in their work or a hobby forcing and focusing their concentration away from those hurtful thoughts. Although the pain from the abuse seems to diminish or disappear, that does not mean it’s being healed.

The healing process often requires us to face some of these issues head-on. This involves reliving some of those agonizing memories even though that is precisely what we want to avoid. The moment we have to face them, the pain causes us to instinctively take action to remove them from our thoughts. Rather than succumbing to detrimental behavior such as alcohol or drugs, some turn to positive actions to help relieve the grief.

In no way am I implying that anyone who focuses on positive actions is undertaking the wrong action or is no different from an addict. I am rooting for anyone searching and striving for ways to heal. However, no amount of good works will purchase lasting, emotional healing. It does make us feel better but if it merely distracts us from the pain, it has not been healed.

Likewise, many victims of abuse have begun organizations helping others who have suffered similarly. Their dedication is selfless; bestowing incredible fortune on thousands. Nonetheless, they may still be experiencing and reliving their personal traumas.

I wish there were a way healing could be purchased through acts of noble and altruistic endeavors. There is no question that positive action is far healthier and infinitely better than choosing substance abuse. But healing – actually experiencing an emotional liberation – can open a whole new understanding of life and what it offers.

If there is one thing this world needs more of, it would be healing. That can happen through compassion and helping others. We can make a difference in our good works. Nevertheless, when it comes to our own emotional healing, we need to examine closely the state of our mental condition.

If you have a question about something you’d like to heal in your own life, please feel free to reach out to me. After all, it is my passion to help. My thanks to Joseph Daniel of Unsplash for the beautiful picture. I look forward to your comments.