City of Las Vegas proposes renaming Clark Avenue to Robin Leach Lane

On January 16, the city of Las Vegas proposed possible action to rename Clark Avenue between City Parkway and Grand Central Parkway (Ward 5 – PRJ-74833) to Robin Leach Lane. The Planning Commission voted 6-0 to approve and the staff recommended approval.

Robin Leach (Aug. 29, 1941 to Aug. 17, 2018) was an entertainment reporter and writer from London. Beginning his career as a print journalist, first in England and then in the United States, he became best known for hosting the television series Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous from 1984 to 1995. The show focused on profiling well-known celebrities and their lavish homes, cars, and vacations. His signature phrase was “champagne wishes and caviar dreams.”

He moved to Las Vegas in 1999, wrote for the Las Vegas Sun and the daily VegasDeluxe.com website from 2008 through June 2016, and then he was hired by Sheldon Adelson’s Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Leach died at the age of 76 from complications of a stroke he suffered in 2017.