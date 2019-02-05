Brunch at Esther’s Kitchen delights the palate

By Debbie Hall

The family kitchen is the heart and soul of any home, and when native Las Vegan chef James Trees opened Esther’s Kitchen, he honors his great aunt Esther recreating her kitchen. He acquired his love of cooking and business savvy from her as he creates the same pulse of a home where everyone is welcome.

Weekend brunch is the best combining sweet and savory, and Chef Trees has accomplished this with his brunch menu. Add a cocktail or coffee or other beverage, and be prepared to be tantalized with the flavor profile of familiar tastes combined with a different twist.

If you eat carbs, these Toasts & Breads choices will tempt anyone to cheat. Indulge in prosciutto + fontina biscuits with chive butter or smoked ocean trout toast topped with schmear, red onions, and capers. How about avocado toast blended with radish chives and pickled onion sorrel? Sweet and sour explode with lemon ricotta toast, hazelnut, and chestnut honey; and pistachio butter toast, raspberry jam, and sea salt bring a salty sweet to a new level. Mushroom toast with soft scrambled eggs, creme fraiche, and herbs or chorizo toast topped with soft scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, ricotta adds to the breakfast experience.

Egg dishes entice with a dish of sunny side up eggs, sausage, bacon, kale, Calabrian potatoes, and sourdough toast. How about an omelet made with Boursin, smoked tomatoes, and salted zucchini? Frittata is made with egg whites, pesto, roasted tomatoes, and shaved veggies and the Poleta includes sunny side up eggs and truffle mushrooms topped with Parmesan. The Porchetta combined poached eggs and pepperonata topped with hollandaise and served on toast. If you want a sandwich, the Breaky sandwich features sausage, fried egg, fontina, and greens with potatoes on the side.

Brunch Things are those sweet, delectable dishes made for dining during the weekend. Blackberry yogurt with truffle honey and Rooster Boy granola, bread pudding French toast topped with Lyle’s golden syrup and creme fraiche or ricotta pancakes made with lemon butter and blueberry compote are calling to be devoured.

Did someone ask for lunch? Crispy chicken parm sandwich with an aged provolone salad; meatball Sando including basil ricotta, gravy, and Parmesan potatoes or vegan seasonal beans and greens with braised mushrooms answers the call.

There are pizza, pasta, and salads including Little Gems/Bradley Caesar/Cacio E Pepe/Croutons (chicken can be added) and chopped/salami/cheese/chili/all the things/olive dressing. Order a Margherita pizza topped with Chris Bianco’s tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil. Include in brunch plans enjoying some bacon, caramelized onion, fontina, egg, and Saba. Maybe some spaghetti made with Sungold tomatoes, Pomodoro, parmesan, and basil will bring back memories of home. Rigatoni carbonara teases with guanciale, peas, egg yolk, and grana padana. Malfada Nero adds a gourmet touch with lobster, fennel, lemon, and truffle butter.

Chef Trees serves up his unique blend of elegant Italian comfort food for a touch of home in its most comfortable place—the kitchen.

Esther’s Kitchen is located at 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., Suite 110, in downtown Las Vegas. For more info, call (702) 570-7864 or visit Estherslv.com.