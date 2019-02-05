Debbie Gibson Surprises, Delights Guests With Spontaneous Performance During DW Bistro’s DIVA-licious Brunch

Kicking off the big game festivities, Las Vegas’ beloved neighborhood restaurant DW Bistro hosted a DIVA-licious brunch on February 3, with emcee Frank Marino and his DIVAs, who performed two special shows at the restaurant. Among the guests was 1980s pop goddess Debbie Gibson who enjoyed brunch favorites with Marino and local headliner and British dreamboat Matt Goss. Surprising and delighting all in attendance, Gibson gave a spontaneous performance of Shake Your Love, singing and dancing on the Chef’s Table for the ultimate ’80s throwback.

A Las Vegas original and one of the city’s most popular off-Strip restaurants, DW Bistro offers a mix of Jamaican, New Mexican and New American cuisine to tourists and locals alike. Opening nearly eight years ago, Bryce Krausman and Dalton Wilson looked to introduce a neighborhood spot where anyone who walked through the doors was among friends. Today, DW Bistro is just that. Building upon Founding Chef Dalton’s original inspiration for the menu, DW Bistro has evolved and become a medley of every chef who has been part of the team, including new Executive Chef Joe Mosconi. Rooted in bold flavors and colorful cuisine, DW Bistro’s menu is simple yet nothing is simple about the dishes. Guests can enjoy the vibrant menu and bright and inviting setting Tuesday through Friday for lunch and dinner, and Saturdays and Sundays for the wildly popular weekend brunch. For more information visit www.dwbistro.com.