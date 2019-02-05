Dennis Rodman spotted at Sake Rok

Retired professional basketball player and actor Dennis Rodman was spotted dining at Sake Rok located at The Park at MGM. The 2-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, in Vegas for the Super Bowl, was seen noshing on the amberjack carpaccio and togarashi salmon to start and is pictured enjoying Ebi Nigiri, presented on Sake Rok’s signature Godzilla platter.

