Lady Gaga takes a Swing and Selfies at La Comida Las Vegas

Lady Gaga Joins Birthday Celebration at Morton Group’s La Comida in Downtown Las Vegas

Lady Gaga made her way to downtown Las Vegas for a birthday party at Morton Group’s modern Mexican restaurant, La Comida.

Joining the group of about 50 friends, Gaga sipped on Sauvignon Blanc while many in the party favored Casamigos tequila. She arrived in a black Lamborghini with her fiancé, Christian Carino, and the two entered La Comida hand in hand. After they mingled for a bit the pair cozied up on La Comida’s bar swing and took selfies together.

The celebration was for the fiancée of Gaga’s guitarist, Tim Stewart. Many of the guests are involved with Gaga’s Las Vegas show.

La Comida brings a funky vibe to Downtown Las Vegas with authentic Mexican flavors inspired by the cosmopolitan fare of Mexico City. Developed by Morton Group, La Comida is located in the Fremont East Entertainment District at 100 Sixth St., just off the corner of Fremont Street. Named one of the “best Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas” by Eater, La Comida serves authentic Mexican cuisine made with traditional ingredients and cooking styles from various regions in Mexico. La Comida boasts an expansive tequila selection and signature fresh fruit margaritas. The restaurant faces Sixth Street; the entrance marked with an old-school overhanging ‘La Comida’ sign stretching across the sidewalk beneath a 7-foot sculptured metal monkey with ‘bones’ flashing in pink neon.