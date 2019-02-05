Machine Gun Kelly excites fans during energetic show at The Pearl Saturday night

Saturday night, Machine Gun Kelly took the stage at The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort and put on a highly energetic show. As the rapper performed hit songs including “Home,” “Rap Devil” and “Bad Things,” his fans sang along at the top of their lungs. Several times throughout the set, the multi-talented artist picked up a guitar to perform alongside his live band.

With a state-of-the-art LED wall spanning the length of the stage and a brand new multi-million dollar sound system, The Pearl is a marvel of modern concert venue design boasting accommodations for up to 2,500 ticket holders. In 2018, the venue underwent a design renovation as part of a more than $690 million property overhaul, complete with upgraded private and semi-private skyboxes and throughout the venue, a showcase of art from multiple artists, including a Felipe Pantone mural which greets guests upon arrival. With the stage positioned just four feet from the floor, and the farthest seat a mere 120 feet back, The Pearl is one of the most intimate concert venues featuring some of the world’s hottest acts. Hard wired to Studio at the Palms, The Pearl allows artists to create a cost-effective live album with efficiency. For more information, visit www.palms.com.

Photos by David Becker