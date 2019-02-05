Pizzerias Across Las Vegas celebrate National Pizza Day with $1 slices on Sunday Feb. 9

Eight eateries will donate proceeds to Three Square food bank

National Pizza Day weekend is coming up and eight leading Las Vegas pizzerias and Italian restaurants have announced a collective event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 10 (the day following “National Pizza Day”). Participating restaurants will offer $1 pizza slices, while others will offer varying promotions. All proceeds will benefit Three Square, Southern Nevada’s only food bank.

“Vegas not only has a lot of great pizza, it’s got a great pizza community,” says Vincent Rotolo, chef/owner of Good Pie and co-founder of the Vegas Pizza Alliance. “We just wanted to take a day to celebrate that, do something for all our local pizza lovers, and give to those in need.”

Restaurants in Las Vegas and Henderson offering $1 slices from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 10:

Additionally, the following restaurants will offer these promotions on National Pizza Day weekend:

Esther’s Kitchen (1130 S. Casino Center Blvd. #110): For the first time, Esther’s Kitchen will make a 16-inch “American Pie” with sausage, pepperoni, Bianco tomatoes, Sandhill Dairy mozzarella on a garlic cheese crust for $20. Offered all day Feb. 10, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., all proceeds donated.

Flour & Barley Brick Oven Pizza (The LINQ Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd S. L-25): Feb. 8-10, Flour & Barley will be offering buy-one-get-one-free cheese pizza slices at the To-Go window. In addition, $10 cheese pizzas will be offered inside the dining room, with 10 percent of all proceeds donated.

Pizza Rock (201 N. 3rd St.) Donating 10 percent of all slices sold 6 to 8 p.m.

Evel Pie will also match proceeds from all other locations.

The Vegas Pizza Alliance is a fraternal organization of independent pizza restaurant owners, operators, and pizzaiolo, dedicated to promoting recognition, unity, and support for all professional pizza makers in Las Vegas. “Colleagues not competitors.”

Three Square is Southern Nevada’s only food bank providing food assistance to the residents of Lincoln, Nye, Esmeralda and Clark Counties. Three Square’s mission is to provide wholesome food to hungry people, while passionately pursuing a hunger-free community. They combine food banking (warehousing canned and boxed goods), food rescue (obtaining surplus or unused meats, bread, dairy and produce from hospitality and grocery outlets), and ready-to-eat meals to be the most complete food solution for Southern Nevada. They work with a service network of more than 1,600 community partners, which includes nonprofit and faith-based organizations, schools, and after school and feeding sites – in the community to reach struggling individuals and families at risk of hunger. In 2017, they distributed more than 37 million meals, the equivalent of more than 45 million pounds of food and grocery product, through community partners. Many have joined our fight to end hunger, including the gaming industry, local businesses, nonprofit agencies, food distributors, higher education institutions, the Clark County School District, government entities, the media, and thousands of volunteers and donors. As they say, “We’re fighting hunger in Southern Nevada one meal at a time. Join us.”