Knife or Death Hosts, Bill Goldberg and Tu Lam Enjoy Dinner at Andiamo

Earlier this week, all heads turned inside the D Casino Hotel as Forged in Fire: Knife or Death hosts, Bill Goldberg, and former Special Forces Green Beret and martial artist, Tu Lam, made their way upstairs to one of the city’s most talked about dining spots – Andiamo Italian Steakhouse. This trip wasn’t Goldberg’s first rodeo … as a matter of fact, the wrestling icon has dozens of photos with a signature 32-ounce Tomahawk steak, or striking an intense pose in the entranceway! However, he just had to invite his co-host to join him and they knew exactly what they were going to do when their meals were presented to them. Goldberg and Tu Lam’s juicy steaks encountered their own Knife or Death situation once they started slicing away at the Andiamo classics. Not to mention they dined at the D’s top-rated restaurant two days in a row. Some things are hard to resist … but when it comes to Andiamo Italian Steakhouse, everyone will find it nearly impossible. Next day for lunch we found the two stars jumping behind the counter at another D casino hotspot, American Coney Island. Goldberg and Tu Lam helped the staff prepare their lunch and take photos with the fans-oh, ya and the Coney’s!