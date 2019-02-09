Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza celebrates National Pizza Day, Valentine’s Day and American Heart Month

By Debbie Hall

Pizza is just the best, whether for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a snack and Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza really knows how to make this delicious food.

Have you thought of trying to make a Sammy’s Woodfire Pizza at home?

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza Las Vegas locations are offering its Gourmet To-Go Heart-Shaped Pizza Kit that will be available the entire month of February to celebrate National Pizza Day, Valentine’s Day, and American Heart Month. For every kit sold, Sammy’s will be donating $1 to the American Heart Association.

Kits include fresh dough, mozzarella, house-made tomato sauce, and basil. It is SO easy and SO delicious, especially with your favorite toppings.

What does it take?

Bring the dough ball to room temperature (30 minutes), preheat the oven to 550 degrees, and roll the dough ball into a 12-inch heart. Spread the sauce, top with the cheese (reserving 2 tablespoons), top with basil (and other toppings), and sprinkle remaining cheese. Bake and enjoy a delicious pizza made with great ingredients from Sammy’s and lots of love.

Inspired to create your own favorite pizza? Sammy’s is also giving away a $100 gift certificate to anyone who posts to Instagram with #iheartsammys and tag @sammyswpizza.

Show the love with your own fabulous pizza (with the help of Sammy’s) or let them do the cooking. Visit sammyspizza.com to find Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza locations in Southern Nevada.