Credit One Bank With Support Of Vegas Golden Knights Foundation Presents Check to HELP Of Southern Nevada

On Jan. 26, Credit One Bank, the issuer of the Official Credit Card of the Vegas Golden Knights, and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation presented HELP of Southern Nevada with a $14,550 check at the Shannon West Homeless Youth Center. $7,275 was raised from a silent auction at the Vegas Golden Knights game on Dec. 6, 2018 and Credit One Bank matched that amount.

Residents of Shannon West Homeless Youth Center gathered for an NHL All-Star Game viewing party that included dinner, raffle prizes and the official check presentation. In attendance were center staff, representatives from Credit One Bank, HELP of Southern Nevada board members and a special appearance by members of the Golden Aces, the Vegas Golden Knights Promotional Team.

The Golden Knights Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that serves as the primary charitable link between the NHL’s newest team and the Las Vegas community.

Through our namesake foundation, the Vegas Golden Knights support Las Vegas non-profits that make a difference every day via direct grants and fundraising partnerships. These initiatives are funded through corporate sponsorships, ticket sales, signature events, in-game programs, and merchandise sales. As Las Vegas’ first major professional sports team, the Vegas Golden Knights recognize and embrace its duty to strengthen and inspire our community. Players, coaches, and staff enthusiastically set the example for our loyal fans, whom we hope to encourage to become agents of growth and change themselves.

HELP of Southern Nevada operates nine departments, consists of 120 employees and serves tens of thousands of unduplicated clients each year. The services HELP provides assist low-income families, homeless teens and adults among other individuals, to become more self-sufficient through direct services, training and referrals. Programs available include Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, Emergency Resources Services, Framing Hope Warehouse, Weatherization, Work Opportunities Readiness Center, Holiday Assistance and Homeless Services. For more information, call HELP of Southern Nevada at 702.369.4357 or visit www.helpsonv.org.

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a technology and data-driven financial services company offering a full range of consumer credit card products. In addition to being one of the largest credit card banks in the United States, Credit One Bank is the exclusive issuer of the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Official Credit Card of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, the Official Credit Card of the Big 12 Conference and the Official Credit Card of the Las Vegas Aviators.