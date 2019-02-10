THE GAZILLIONAIRE PLANTS THE ABSINTHE ELECTRIC OAK

In an emotional ceremony, The Gazillionaire broke the soil just outside his wondrous tent at Caesars Palace, where ABSINTHE performs nightly, to plant Las Vegas’ newest sight to be seen, the ABSINTHE Electric Oak.

Expected to grow to full height by Valentine’s Day – just in time for lovers to kiss, propose, or just get drunk under – the ABSINTHE Electric Oak will feature 120,000 LED leaves of ever-changing color and become the spectacular 35-feet high centerpiece of the champagne garden that will take shape this spring, where The Gazillionaire will entertain ticketholders and onlookers alike.

“I’ve always been inspired by the story of George Washington and the cherry tree,” shared The Gazillionaire. “So I’m planting this tree as a reminder of all the little people I’ve chopped down to become the number one showbiz legend in Las Vegas history. This trippy tree is going to be able to change colors depending on what chemically-adjusted mood I’m in and what music I’m listening to. I might even invite Calvin Harris to come down one night and be my first ever Tree-J.”

The arborous art installation was designed and engineered by Symmetry Labs in San Francisco and commissioned by Spiegelworld. With its towering branches of ever-changing colored leaves, the ABSINTHE Electric Oak is set to create an iconic destination for visitors from around the globe to gather and celebrate. Follow the tree’s growth and The Gazillionaire’s continued antics on Instagram at @GazillionaireLV and share your experiences beneath the Absinthe Electric Oak using #AbsintheElectricOak and #VegasHitShow.

ABSINTHE performs two shows a night every night of the year at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit Spiegelworld.com.