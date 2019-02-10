Topgolf Las Vegas sightings and concerts

Brodie Smith’s bachelor party courtesy of Topgolf Las Vegas

Live performance selects from Switchfoot courtesy of Topgolf Las Vegas

Topgolf Las Vegas was packed this past weekend with entertainers and excitement! On Friday night, Amazing Race contestant Brodie Smith (and pro Frisbee player!) held his bachelor party at the entertainment venue. Then on Saturday night, Switchfoot performed to a packed house in The Toyota Yard at Topgolf.

Topgolf is a four-level entertainment venue with interactive golf games. Players hit golf balls containing computer microchips that track each shot’s accuracy and distance while also awarding points for hitting targets on the outfield. It features climate-controlled hitting bays, hundreds of HDTVs, a concert venue holding up to 900 guests, two pools with cabanas, dynamic event spaces and more. The chef-driven Topgolf menu delivers a fresh twist on familiar favorites, local specialties, and brews, plus unexpected new creations.