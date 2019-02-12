Tips for Photographing a Baseball Game

Baseball is America’s National Pastime. This is one of the favorite sports of the country, so it’s not surprising you will have many chances of capturing its magical movements. This game maybe slow-paced, because there is no time limit.

But when the action does strike, it becomes extremely fast. This means if you want to photograph the sports, you have to observant and have a basic grasp of how you play this game. The more you watch this game, the more you learn to anticipate action and pick up what is effective and what isn’t.

Here are tips for photographing a live baseball game:

Use a Wide-Angel Lens

You need to explore the wise of the wide-angle lens. Sit far back in the stadium and capture everything in perspective including field, players, and crowd. You need to leave your seat and take the snap from the highest vantage point. Choose a small aperture for deep Depth of Field.

A higher number means a sharper image. Place the camera on a monopod as it eliminates camera shake. If you don’t have space, a beanbag, and secure seat can provide you with good support. Staple Center Suites offer great settings for taking these snapshots.

Zoom for Details

Zooming on players let you capture a few finer details of game-play and action. It depends where you are seated, use a 300mm telephoto lens and use f/2.8—f/5.6 depth of field to separate players from the background. When zooming in close, you can also take portraits of players if you crop tightly and shooting when you are in action to create some interest.

Freeze for Action

When you photograph sports, you have to freeze action. Baseball can be a fast sport, so you need a reasonably high shutter speed. You have to turn the mode dial to M and use a shutter speed of 1/500th of a second to start with. If widest aperture doesn’t give you the right shutter speed, then don’t be afraid to increase ISO.

Stadium lights provide more than enough illumination of players and field.

Pan for Creating Motion

This technique needs some practice. Your specific position in the stadium is important. It’s going to determine what sort of panning shots are available to you. You have to keep the camera on the particular subject with a finger halfway down to focus the lock. Take the snap and follow the player as he moves. You will need to use a slow shutter speed of 1/8-1/60th of a second.

Additional Thoughts

Before you bring in the camera, you need to check with the stadium policies if you are allowed to photograph the event or not. If you are photographing kids, then you need to take permission from the parents. If you plan to use photography in any commercial sense, then you need to check whether you are allowed to do it or not.