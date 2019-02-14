Sundance Celebrates the Culinary World with Special Gastronomic Events

Sundance Film Festival each year celebrates the very best in independent film, but this year what seemed to be top of mind was the joy of cooking, with annual events by ChefDance, KIA Supper Suite, AT&T DirecTV lounge, Salesforce Music Lodge and the cuisine of Costa Rica celebrated at WanderLuxxe House.

Described as the “biggest culinary feast,” Chefdance celebrated its 16th anniversary in Park City. The five-night series kicked off with celebrity chefs preparing their signature dishes for a celebrity, VIP and influencer crowd. Each year, founder Mimi Kim offers guests a unique, gourmet dining experience in a relaxed classic environment. This year, Skyler Griswold, founder of FGNOW.org, served as the event’s keynote speaker.

In 2019, ChefDance did not disappoint with nightly by-invitation-only dinner events featuring chefs Casey Lane, Jessica Koslow, James Beard winner Paul Qui, and Master Chef Shaun O’Neale, and hosting celebrities Chris Meloni, Paul Oakenfold, Maria Bello, Macy Gray, Avril Lavigne, and many others.

AT&T and DIRECTV took over Heber & Main for an all-new, redesigned culinary meets entertainment hub for filmmakers and talent. The lodge featured interviews and portraits with some of the top A-listers and filmmakers attending the festival, including Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, Emma Roberts, and John Hamm. Invited guests enjoyed delicious Italian food favorites from Jon & Vinny’s Italian Restaurant, the famed Los Angeles restaurant from James Beard Award-winning owners Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo.

Kia Telluride Supper Suite also returned for a fifth consecutive year. Each year, the suite by A-List Communications and its partners serve as premier hospitality and fine food destination celebrating the top films and Hollywood stars in attendance. The pop-up, located centrally on Main Street, featured an intimate dinner of delectable culinary offerings by Chef du Cuisine Lanny Chin and Executive Chef Joe Zanelli of Greene St. Kitchen of PALMS Casino Resort in Las Vegas, a premiere Clique Hospitality restaurant by Andy Masi set to open this March. Guests toasted during the annual awards dinner with Sensi Tuscany wines and sipped on Tequila Comisario specialty cocktails and Blue Moon Belgian White beer, and enjoyed a dessert coffee by DragonFly Coffee Roasters. Celebrities who enjoyed the suite included power couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, Zac Efron, Lily Collins, and others.

Salesforce Music Lodge once again hosted the AP portrait studio and hospitality lounge, showcasing the latest products from QYKSonic, maker of beauty devices that simplify skincare, enjoyed by celebrities Hillary Swank, Milla Jovovich, Malin Ackerman, and Jeff Goldblum. In celebration of its 15th anniversary, the lodge provided a hosted bar featuring cocktails with Root Crafted Cocktail Mixer and cultural cuisine from presenting sponsor The State of Louisiana and New Orleans. Spotlighted during the activation was the new documentary “A Tuba to Cuba,” while Louisiana Office of Tourism and Louisiana Seafood served up Cajun delights, fresh fish from the gulf, gumbo, and oysters.

The WanderLuxxe Filmmaker Lounge, presented by Essential Costa Rica, also hosted an array of film premiere parties, performances, events, and panels, along with a kick-off happy hour presented by Spyder on the 25th, followed by a tasting featuring the unique cuisine of Costa Rica prepared by Chef Santiago Fernández Benedetto. A pioneer in sustainable farming methods, Costa Rica’s rich culinary scene was highlighted with samplings of dishes made of locally sourced ingredients and exotic fruits, served with coffee by Kobrick.