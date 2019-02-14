The Stove Las Vegas Presents The Mimosa Garden beginning on Valentine’s Day

Henderson’s Kitchen Social Brings Bubbly Pastime to the Burbs

If you are reading this on Feb. 14, it is Valentine’s Day. Like many people, you have procrastinated on finding the perfect place to show your loved one how much you care about them. On Feb. 14, The Mimosa Garden at The Stove Las Vegas presents its Newest Boozy-Brunch Concept, The Mimosa Garden as the perfect place for brunch and cocktail enthusiasts ages 21 (and over) ready to experience a socially-oriented dining concept.

The Stove Las Vegas’s celebrated chefs Antonio Nunez and Scott Commings introduce the newest boozy-brunch concept to hit Henderson. The menu consists of the chefs’ interpretations of sweet and savory American bites including Burrata Caprese “sort of,” crab spinach artichoke dip, meatballs, petit fours, and chocolate covered strawberries to name a few. Guests will also enjoy unlimited house bubbles (French champagne available upon request) and even a champagne-meets-bong challenge.

The chefs decided to expand upon the already eclectic menu offerings by introducing a social-oriented brunch concept. The two wanted to introduce a patio-style social setting that encourages conversation in between nibbles and sips from the impressive champagne and light bite offerings. An off-menu array of light bites plus bottomless bubbles encouraged diners to mix and mingle.

The coveted Chambong experience is priced at $10 each or $17 for two. Bottomless champagne is priced at $17 per person, or $7 per glass with house-made flavors including blackberry, orange, pineapple, peach, hibiscus or cranberry. For larger parties, bottles of bubbles and champagne start at only $29.

The Mimosa Garden is open on Thursday, Feb. 14 until 3 p.m., and then every Thursday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Stove Las Vegas is located in Henderson at 11261 Eastern Ave. To learn more about The Stove Las Vegas, call 702.625.5216, or visit thestovelv.com.