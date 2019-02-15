How to Use Renewable Energy at Home

Renewable energy isn’t a new concept, however, it isn’t something that the average, everyday homeowner has experience with. Many in Las Vegas are already familiar with hydroelectricity. The Hoover Dam produces an astonishing 4 billion kilowatts every year and is one of the largest facilities of its kind in the United States. Nevada is also a sunny state, with 85 percent of the year in total or partial sunshine. This means that for those in Las Vegas there are ways to use renewable energy right at home, which will reduce your personal utilities cost. You will also do your part for the environment. If you were wondering how you can introduce renewable energy into your own home, consider these top methods:

Solar Ovens

If you happen to cook and use the oven often, why not explore the idea of getting a solar oven? This is a great way of using renewable energy at home that could prove to be effective. Although solar ovens are often seen as a science fair project, they are a good alternative to traditional ovens which can use a lot of electricity. You could choose to buy a solar oven if it’s within your budget or alternatively, build one of your own. Some core advantages of these ovens are that they heat your food for free and work during power outages, too.

Solar Panels

People have been using solar panels to create electricity for some time now, and by the looks of things, it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. In light of this, consider getting residential solar panels as a way of generating and keeping your energy clean. In case you’re wondering how it works, solar panels are installed on your home and energy from the sun is taken and turned into electricity. However, it’s imperative that you read through sites like Going Solar before converting so that you’re aware of any regulations, incentives, and cost-saving opportunities.

Solar Water Heating

In addition to trying out a solar oven, solar water heating is also an effective way of using renewable energy. Like solar panels, solar water heaters use the sun to heat a reserve of water which is then pumped through your pipes and out of your faucets. It’s more cost-effective than using gas or electric to heat your water and can also be more easily installed than solar panels. There are also options of self-made water heaters, so explore that as well.

Solar Shingles

Though new and only in the early stage of their development, solar shingles may be a better alternative to renewable energy in the future. For homeowners that want to lower their electric bills, these solar shingles are a great choice. They’re cheaper to install and can be a lot more pleasing to the eye, though they are not yet as effective as solar panels, so you might want to wait until the technology is further developed.

Making the decision to use renewable energy is one that could not only positively affect you, but future generations as well. In light of this, look into using renewable energy in the near future if you haven’t started doing so already.