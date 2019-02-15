UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin spotted at Sake Rok

On Feb. 14, UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin was spotted dining at Sake Rok loc ated at The Park at MGM. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion dined at the sushi hotspot before attending the Vegas Golden Knights game and was seen noshing on Sake Rok signature menu items including beef satay and salt & pepper shrimp to start and later enjoyed Volcano and El Chapo rolls presented by Sake Rok’s Executive Chef Sung Park.

Sake Rok is located in The Park in front of the T-Mobile Arena on Las Vegas Blvd. (between Park MGM and New York – New York), the 13,000-square-foot location has a mezzanine that overlooks the first-floor bar, dining room and sushi bar for a combined 200 seats. This theatrical hotspot – open for lunch, dinner and a late-night bar/lounge – will thrill guests with more than just its array of delicious sushi, Japanese cuisine, and private sake label.