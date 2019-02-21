Common Steps in Healing

“The road to healing has similar views but rarely shares the same path.”

Many of us have, at times, wished several of life's challenges were a bit simpler or that their solutions would reveal themselves more easily. Yet, when some of those seemingly insurmountable tasks were faced and overcome, it instilled within us a feeling of tremendous joy and accomplishment. This is the conundrum humans have been facing since the dawn of our species. One of those challenges, which will forever be perceived as a difficult and nearly impossible struggle, is emotional healing. But just as in any other triumph, the sense of joy, accomplishment, and pride when victorious is unforgettable and life-changing. I have had the privilege of helping and empowering many to work through their abuses and difficulties, which ultimately ignites a transformative process and creates a completely different outlook on the future. Each one of them, however, experienced it in different ways. There were similarities but because we are all unique, so are our paths to healing. Examining what those commonalities are may provide some insight for those currently in this journey but perhaps feel hindered or face a fork in the road and are not quite clear what is the next step. The first commonality is that it's rarely an easy task. Secondly, it's painful because it involves recalling certain memories, which quite frankly, most of us have been spending our lives trying to forget. It also requires a choice to begin that process which no doubt will be one of the best choices you will ever make.

While there may have been physical damage, the emotional abuse was – and remains – a mental issue. The psychological effects were greatly influenced by the way we thought about and continue to interpret those incidents. I am definitely not downplaying the severity of anyone’s abuse nor in any way implying the abused is at fault.