Common Steps in Healing
“The road to healing has similar views but rarely shares the same path.”
Many of us have, at times, wished several of life’s challenges were a bit simpler or that their solutions would reveal themselves more easily. Yet, when some of those seemingly insurmountable tasks were faced and overcome, it instilled within us a feeling of tremendous joy and accomplishment. This is the conundrum humans have been facing since the dawn of our species. One of those challenges, which will forever be perceived as a difficult and nearly impossible struggle, is emotional healing. But just as in any other triumph, the sense of joy, accomplishment, and pride when victorious is unforgettable and life-changing.
I have had the privilege of helping and empowering many to work through their abuses and difficulties, which ultimately ignites a transformative process and creates a completely different outlook on the future. Each one of them, however, experienced it in different ways. There were similarities but because we are all unique, so are our paths to healing.
Examining what those commonalities are may provide some insight for those currently in this journey but perhaps feel hindered or face a fork in the road and are not quite clear what is the next step.
The first commonality is that it’s rarely an easy task. Secondly, it’s painful because it involves recalling certain memories, which quite frankly, most of us have been spending our lives trying to forget. It also requires a choice to begin that process which no doubt will be one of the best choices you will ever make.
While there may have been physical damage, the emotional abuse was – and remains – a mental issue. The psychological effects were greatly influenced by the way we thought about and continue to interpret those incidents. I am definitely not downplaying the severity of anyone’s abuse nor in any way implying the abused is at fault.
Nonetheless, the emotional portion of the damage ended up in our heads because of our own thinking.
Another similarity is the way we responded to those devastating events. If you have ever told yourself that you probably deserved them or asked what you did to deserve it, you are not alone. I cannot recall any of my clients who did not do that. And as someone who also experienced that commonality, I will tell you with complete certainty that this way of thinking is the biggest cause of our emotional abuse.
Ironically, it’s also one of the simplest and most empowering struggles to overcome and renew our healing process. First of all, you NEVER did anything to deserve exploitation or cruelty. With that understanding, it becomes easier to move forward by first forgiving yourself for ever having those thoughts. Yes. It is that simple – which by the way, is another commonality we share in the healing process.
Confusion during our journey is another mutual occurrence but determination will help you through it. If you do have any questions about how you can become victorious over yours, please don’t hesitate to contact me.
