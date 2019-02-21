Fred’s Bakery: Bake with passion or don’t bake at all

By Shelley Stepanek

Baking is somewhat of an art and science combined. If one is also lucky to be born in a rural and traditional lifestyle where baking is essential to everyday living, that person is even more qualified to be a successful baker since baking is their second nature growing up.

One such a person is native Transylvanian Alina Kolman. She and her husband, long-time resident Frederick Kolman, joined forces a year ago and decided to partner on a new venture. The duo has entered into the very challenging and competitive business of European baking products. Fred’s courage of venturing in this business was mainly inspired by Alina’s ability to meet the day-to-day tasks that are necessary on a daily basis. The two have built in a short period of time a vast menu of various types of bread (Sourdough, Ciabatta, French Baguettes) quiches, savory pies and over 20 specialty desserts based on old-world recipes. Everything is made with the freshest all-natural ingredients and with absolute care to presentation and taste. I tried their Cremeschnitte (which means Cream Slice in German). Magnificent! The puff pastry is hand-made using only flour, butter, and water, none of the commercial canola oil or hydrogenated fats and you can tell the difference from the first bite.