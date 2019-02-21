Wardrobe Essentials for Spring in Las Vegas

Any Las Vegas local will tell you that spring is the best time to visit the Entertainment Capital of the World. It’s neither too hot nor too cold, and you are able to enjoy a variety of activities without worrying too much about the weather.



So what are the wardrobe essentials you need to pack before flying out to Sin City during the spring? Have a look at our definitive list below:



Denim jackets



A denim jacket will come in handy just in case the weather does change and becomes a little cooler. A fitted denim jacket is very versatile, so you won’t have to pack more than one. A good-fitting jacket will complete nearly any outfit. Marie Claire recommends opting for cropped designs if you want to look edgy, and blackout designs if you’re going somewhere that requires a smart casual dress code.





Cotton shirts and sleeveless tops



Similar to a denim jacket, tees and sleeveless tops go with literally everything, whether it’s skirts, jeans, shorts, or jackets. Layering shirts and sleeveless tops are easy, so you can adjust your outfit depending on your activity. In Vegas, you can be taking a relaxing stroll down The Strip one moment, and partying away in one of the city’s top establishments the next. A good selection of shirts and sleeveless tops will make sure you look great no matter what you are doing. When it comes to the color of your tops, you can opt for beige, gold, and yellow to keep you cool during the day.





Flowy skirts and florals

If you still have your skirts and florals from last summer, you should reuse them for spring. Glamour’s guide to florals demonstrates the different ways to wear your favorite printed shirts and skirts so they look like brand new creations. For one, make sure you choose a floral style that best suits you—are you more a ‘tiny dots’ girl or do you like big bright floral patterns? Find the flower that best suits your personality.





Skinny jeans and Capri shorts



The only thing you need to remember when it comes to skinny jeans is the importance of making sure they’re the right fit. Fashion journalist Lauren Stoll believes the key is to know which designs will enhance your shape and assets. Women with an hourglass figure are recommended to wear jeans made from breathable stretch materials that will contour and shape the hips, backside, and thighs. Meanwhile, curvy women can turn to dark and stretchy mid-rise denim jeans with a zip fly and button closure to give the illusion of longer legs.





Yoga pants



These are the most comfortable pair of pants you will ever wear. Yoga pants don’t have zippers or buttons and they are very stretchy, making them perfect for having fun in Vegas. Make sure you get a pair made from sweat resistant materials to ensure maximum comfort, especially if the sun is out. The bootcut yoga pants on Woman Within show how a soft knit with spandex allow the pants to be “super stretchy” to ensure extra comfort. Perfect if you plan to spend the whole day in one outfit. The yoga pant’s cut can also affect your overall look, so get a pair that matches your body type. Some yoga pants come with pockets, too. The IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants, which you can get for less than $20, have pockets that will come in handy if you’re always on the go.



