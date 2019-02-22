5 Reliable Online Medical Assistant Programs Near You

A medical assistant’s career is a great choice, as the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the job growth for medical assistants will be at 29 percent by 2024, which is high compared to other options. Medical assistants earn about $32,000 per year, depending on location and certification acquired. When skimming through medical assistant programs near you, be sure that programs are accredited by the Department of Education and approve the school offering the program. Some of these are the Higher Learning Commission and the Distance Education Accreditation Commission.

In addition to that, ensure that the program will make you eligible for accreditation from at least one of the five accrediting agencies: American Association of Medical Assistants (Certified Medical Assistant), American Medical Assistant (Registered Medical Assistant), National Center for Competency Testing (National Certified Medical Assistant), National Healthcare Association (Certified Clinical Medical Assistant) and (Certified Medical Administrative Assistant). Below is a compilation of reputable and accredited programs that you can seek out:

U.S. Career Institute

This Institute was started in 1981 as Notereader Career Institute to provide education for students from home. They have an accredited online program that allows you to sit for the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant or Certified Medical Administrative Assistant exam. They offer courses in Tour of the Medical front office, Medical Records, Emergencies in the Medical Office and Vital signs among others. The institute is based in Fort Collins, Colorado, and offers 11 healthcare programs.

San Francisco State University

Since its first graduation in 1901, they have grown to have seven campuses with over 7,000 graduates. Their Medical assistant program takes six months, including a 160-hour external attachment under a supervisor in a clinical setting. Their program will prepare you to sit the National Healthcare Association (Certified Clinical Medical Assistant) exams. You will cover courses in Medical Terminology, HIPAA regulations, universal precautions and infection control, and clinical techniques.

Southwestern Community College

This college was founded in 1964 in Sylva, North Carolina, and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). They offer an online Medical assisting certificate that takes 13 credit hours. Their course prepares you for a career in professional administration in a physician’s office or hospital, and functions in scheduling appointments, processing insurance payments, billing, and computerized medical records.

Century College

The college was started in 1967 in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. They offer a Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP)-accredited Medical Assistant Diploma online that requires 51 credit hours to complete. The program consists of courses in Human Biology, Psychology and Laboratory Techniques among others, and prepares its graduates for the American Association of Medical Assistants (AMMA) accreditation exam.

Ultimate Medical Academy

This nonprofit medical school is located in Clearwater, Florida. They offer an 11-month Medical Administrative Assistant Diploma. It is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools and prepares graduates for the Certified Medical Administrative Assistant exams.

Conclusion:

The program fees for these programs are affordable, but you can obtain financial help by filing a Federal Student Aid form for free. They offer reduced tuition fees for active or retired medical personnel.