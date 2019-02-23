Criss Angel’s All-New Show Mindfreak at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Awarded as ‘The Greatest Of All Time’

Photo credit: Tom Donoghue

On Feb. 22, following the impressive revolutionary levitation act and grand finale of Criss Angel MINDFREAK at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, VANISH Magic Magazine, the largest magic publication for magicians in the world, presented world-renowned illusionist Criss Angel with “The Greatest of All Time” award on his stage in front of a sold-out audience.

“Awarded for his incomparable accomplishments and extraordinary milestones which have advanced the art of magic, Criss Angel has created a truly historic production, and has elevated live entertainment to entirely new levels – even in the entertainment capital of the world,” said Paul Romhany, editor of VANISH Magic Magazine. He continued, “Criss’ talent, passion and work ethic have propelled him into a category all his own while continuing to inspire magicians worldwide. MINDFREAK is the greatest magic show in history.”

The prestigious award, decided by a team of professional magicians to honor outstanding artists in the magic industry, adds to Criss’ long list of accolades as the most awarded magician by magicians. From his wildly successfully television series “MINDFREAK,” to his years of performing daring stunts and innovative illusions in front live audiences worldwide, the global brotherhood of magicians unanimously and enthusiastically cemented Criss’ immortal mark on the industry announcing him as “the greatest of all time.”

For more than a decade, Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic as the biggest name on the planet. From his role as star, creator, executive producer and director of Criss Angel MINDFREAK on A&E, to countless critically acclaimed television specials, best-selling books, top-grossing retail products, sold-out touring shows and more, Criss is the most influential and imitated magician of the modern era.

His acclaimed series MINDFREAK on A&E is the most successful magic show in television history, resulting in more hours of magic during prime time than any magic show ever. His decade-long live show residency at Luxor Las Vegas was hailed as the “#1 Best-selling Magic Show in Las Vegas” (Extra) and “The #1 Magic Show of All Time!” (Las Vegas Review-Journal) and generated $150 million in revenue in 2010 as reported by Newsweek.

Angel is also the most watched magician in television and internet history, a YouTube sensation. His “Walk on Water” clip has generated over 60 million views alone, and all of his clips combined have generated more than 500 million views. Criss has the largest social media following of any illusionist, with over six million followers.

In 2017, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored Criss with the 2,615th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star was dedicated at 7018 Hollywood Boulevard next to the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel and across the street from the star of Houdini.

Criss has been named “Magician of the Year” an unprecedented six times, was the youngest magician inducted into the International Magicians Society Hall of Fame, was named the first recipient of “Magician of the Decade,” as well as “Magician of the Century” and “Innovator of the Decade.” Most recently, Angel was given the highest honor in the magical arts – the Lifetime Achievement Award from the largest and most prestigious magic organization in the world (the nearly 100-year-old International Brotherhood of Magicians). It has only been given five times in the IBM’s history, and Criss is the youngest artist ever to receive it and the only magician performing today that has been presented with this award.

The Criss Angel MINDFREAK residency performs in the Criss Angel Theater, Wednesday to Sunday at 7 p.m. with select dates including an additional performance at 9:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, please visit CrissAngel.com, Ticketmaster.com/crissangel, the Criss Angel Theater box office or by calling (855) 234-7469. Criss Angel MINDFREAK was created, directed, and produced by Criss Angel for APWI and is presented by Caesars Entertainment and BASE Entertainment.