Go Nuts with Free Baklava and Ashta to celebrate National Pistachio Day on Feb. 26 at Bok Bok Chicken

The fun and family-oriented eatery showcases the special green nut in two popular Mediterranean desserts

National Pistachio Day is just around the corner and Bok Bok Chicken is celebrating this nutty holiday with a free pistachio-themed dessert with purchase of an entrée on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Enjoy a complimentary order of Baklava (layers of filo pastry and pistachio nuts soaked in rosewater syrup) or Ashta (shredded filo dough with sweet cream, rosewater drizzle and a sprinkle of pistachio nuts); limited one per person.

Diners can dish on flame-broiled shawerma, rotisserie chicken, made-to-order falafel, salads, soups and array of Mediterranean sides like cheese boreg, sarma, muttabal, rice pilaf and more. Finish with a pistachio-themed dessert on the house! Bok Bok Chicken has three locations throughout Southern Nevada, and features online ordering and delivery and is currently offering a 25-percent discount for first-time orders at all locations.

Family-owned and operated, Bok Bok Chicken is a new Mediterranean concept to Las Vegas serving fresh-casual fare in a comfortable farmhouse setting. From rotisserie chicken to beef shawerma, the recipes embody the flavors the owners’ grew up within a delicious, affordable and approachable way. Bok Bok Chicken opened in Las Vegas in August 2018 and currently has three locations in Southern Nevada with more on the horizon. In addition to dining in, Bok Bok also offers delivery and catering. For more information or to place your order, visit BokBokChicken.com or connect socially @EatBokBok.

LOCATIONS:

Bok Bok Chicken – Tropicana, 9595 W. Tropicana Ave. just west of Fort Apache Road

Bok Bok Chicken – Lake Mead, 7501 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Ste. 100 at North Buffalo Drive

Bok Bok Chicken – Green Valley, 725 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Ste. 150 at Sunridge Heights Parkway