JOSE CANSECO ATTENDS MAT FRANCO – MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY AT THE LINQ HOTEL & CASINO

Baseball great Jose Canseco attended MAT FRANCO – MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY at The LINQ Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Immediately following the show, the two-time World Series champion and his girlfriend, Morgan Strelow, went backstage to take a photo with magician Mat Franco.

“How did he do that?” is just the tip of the iceberg. Laugh, cry and be amazed, all in one spectacular performance by Mat Franco, the winner of America’s Got Talent. Mat Franco’s immersive live show leaves audiences awe-struck with his unique feats of illusion. America’s favorite magician is redefining the genre with his signature interactive magic as seen on TV, and never-before-seen creations. Witness it at MAT FRANCO – MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY!

MAT FRANCO – MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY performs Friday to Tuesday at 7 p.m. with an additional 9:30 p.m. performance on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, and DARK Wednesday and Thursday. Ticket prices start at $65 and a VIP Experience is available with a $50 upgrade on any section plus all applicable fees, per person. The VIP Experience includes a personal meet & greet and photo with Mat Franco directly following the performance, a VIP laminate, a signed keepsake souvenir, and a complimentary beverage. Tickets can be purchased online at MatFranco.com, by calling 702-777-2782 or in-person at The LINQ Theater box office. For additional information on MAT FRANCO – MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY, visit MatFranco.com and connect with the show on Facebook, Twitter, and Insta gram – @MatFrancoMagic.