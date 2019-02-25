Kristy Swanson, star of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, spotted in Downtown Vegas

Kristy Swanson, best recognized as “Buffy” from the hit movie Buffy the Vampire Slayer, was spotted vacationing at the D Las Vegas this past week. She and her family dined at the D’s renowned Italian Steakhouse, Andiamo, in celebration of her son Magnus’ 12th birthday. They dined on the restaurant’s award-winning steaks, pasta, and desserts, as nearby guests were visibly surprised to be seated next to one of their favorite stars.

Before experiencing more of what Fremont Street had to offer, Kristy and Magnus were sure to capture their memories by posing for photos in Andiamo’s entranceway. After spending the night in one of the D’s comfortable suites, the family decided to try out the famed Slotzilla Zipline, where the birthday boy soared seven stories above downtown Las Vegas! Their trip even ended in style as they were whisked off the property in one of the D’s SUV limos. Downtown Las Vegas is truly an unforgettable experience.