25-year Vegas Star MAR shines at the Oscar Viewing Party and celebrates columnist John Katsilometes’ birthday

MAR spread her love and talent in one night at the Oscar viewing party and then continued the party for celebrity columnist John Katsilometes’ birthday party.

MAR was stunning as she walked the red carpet for the Oscar viewing party in Las Vegas as part of Variety’s 10th Annual Variety Salutes Hollywood. She wore a cobalt blue sleeveless gown with detailed straps and a high leg slit to show off her beautiful legs.

“This is my sixth year attending, I always walk the red carpet and I look forward to the variety charity event all year long,” says MAR. She had the chance to catch up with Master Magician Lance Burton and Gabriella Versace, who is the lead singer in “Sexxy” at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. “After speaking with Lance and Gabriella, even though he has retired, they both still volunteer for the children.”

Master magician Lance Burton, KXNT’s Morning Blend co-host J.J. Synder and Chet Buchanan of KLUC 98.5 FM hosted the Las Vegas viewing party.

Later that night, MAR changed into a beaded short navy cocktail dress to celebrate John Katsilometes’ birthday party at the Tuscany Suites and Casino. The birthday billed as “The Call of the Wild-Songs about Animals” was hosted at Kenny Davidson’s Bow Tie Cabaret. Guests included celebrity writer Dianne Davids, celebrity photographer Ira Kuzma and his lovely wife Marie, and Michele Rothstein (Balloons with a Twist). MAR is always thrilled to party with her peers and support the Las Vegas community.

MAR continues to amaze and dazzle as she enjoys one party after another.

