ALYSON HANNIGAN ATTENDS “GWEN STEFANI – JUST A GIRL” AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO

Saturday evening, Alyson Hannigan and her daughter attended a performance of Gwen Stefani’sheadlining residency, “Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Prior to the show, the actress, who is currently in town filming episodes of The CW’s hit series “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” went backstage to take a photo with Gwen. Saturday evening, Alyson Hannigan and her daughter attended a performance of Gwen Stefani’sheadlining residency, “Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Prior to the show, the actress, who is currently in town filming episodes of The CW’s hit series “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” went backstage to take a photo with Gwen.

Designed exclusively for Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, “Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl” celebrates the breadth of Gwen’s illustrious musical career with fan-favorite hits, including “Hollaback Girl,” “Sweet Escape” and “What You Waiting For.”

Gwen will perform through March 16 with additional runs this summer and fall. Tickets and VIP packages, including meet & greets, for all dates through November 2 are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com/gwen

Social Media:

@GwenStefani

@alydenisof

@PHVegas

@ZapposTheater

#JustAGirlVegas