Boxing legend Mike Tyson attends “Mo’Nique Does Vegas” at SLS Las Vegas

Boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was caught in the audience at “Mo’Nique Does Vegas” at SLS Las Vegas on Friday, March 1. The youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title and International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee took in the show with his wife, Kiki, before snapping a photo with Mo’Nique and congratulating her on her groundbreaking Las Vegas residency.

Academy Award-winning actress and comedian Mo’Nique has been entertaining audiences for nearly 20 years. Beginning in 1999 with a starring role in the UPN hit television series, “The Parkers,” Mo’Nique quickly garnered critical acclaim and accolades, including four NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. She performed in the hit stand-up comedy film, “The Queens of Comedy,” earning a GRAMMY nomination for Best Spoken Comedy Album.

In 2003, Mo’Nique released the New York Times bestselling memoir “Skinny Women are Evil,” before going on to host her own BET late-night talk show, “The Mo’Nique Show.” In the film, Mo’Nique notably starred in “Precious,” for which she won an Academy Award and the HBO biopic “Bessie,” which received rave reviews and a Primetime Emmy nomination.