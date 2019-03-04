Jeremy Stephens, Nate Diaz and Gilbert Melendez spotted at Sake Rok

Over the weekend (Saturday, March 2), UFC Featherweight fighter Jeremy Stephens was spotted dining at Sake Rok loc ated at The Park at MGM post-UFC 235 match. The professional mixed martial artist was seen dining at the sushi hotspot in good spirits despite his loss and was seen noshing on Sake Rok signature menu items including Furikake Fries and Sashimi Tacos to start and later enjoyed the eye-catching Godzilla Platter presented by Sake Rok Partner Albert Mack, pictured in the attached image. The fighter requested extra seating for his friends and family who were in town from the Midwest for his match.

Across the restaurant, UFC Welterweight fighter Nate Diaz and two-time Strikeforce Lightweight Champion Gilbert Melendez were seen enjoying the Sake Rok atmosphere with lots of guest interaction and fan photos in between enjoying Sake Rok dishes like beef satay and several signature sushi rolls.