“One Night for One Drop,” live on March 8 with high end auction items

Watch on CBS on March 16 when for the first time the charity performance will be televised.

One Drop will present its seventh annual philanthropic event imagined by Cirque du Soleil “One Night for One Drop” at the “O” Theatre at Bellagio Resort & Casino on Friday, March 8. Initiated a decade ago by Cirque du Soleil founder, Guy Laliberté, One Drop is a world-renowned nonprofit organization dedicated to providing access to safe water around the globe. The evening’s exclusive performance will showcase the creativity of directors André Kasten and Leah Moyer featuring a very special guest star this year; Academy Award-winner and world-renowned score composer Hans Zimmer. The show will also be sparked by a breathtaking act from the Blue Man Group and special collaborations of internationally sought-after choreographers; Andrew Winghart, Alexander Ekman and Keone & Mari, who all orchestrated extraordinary pieces.

CBS will also premiere the new entertainment special “One Night For One Drop, Imagined By Cirque Du Soleil,” sponsored by COLGATE, on Saturday, March 16 (8 to 9 p.m., ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. This is the first time that this special charity performance will be televised. The limited commercial experience is made possible by the sponsor COLGATE, which is committed to raising awareness of the global water crisis and making #everydropcount through its Save Water campaign.

To celebrate, One Drop is presenting an exclusive lineup of six live auction items during the show: McLaren 570S Spider, limited edition Audemars Piguet timepiece, private jet to the Turks & Caicos and villa at COMO Parrot Cay, Serengeti safari-living experience in Tanzania, St. Tropez getaway in a private Château and a voyage aboard The World, the largest private residential yacht on the planet. The 1,800 audience members will have the opportunity to bid on these exclusive luxury items and experiences ranging from $25K to $300K each. The proceeds of the auction will directly support One Drop’s mission in some of the world’s most vulnerable communities as well as several local water initiatives in Southern Nevada.

All funds raised during the One Night for One Drop extravaganza will directly assist One Drop’s safe water access initiatives around the world and educational efforts throughout the Las Vegas valley. All-access tickets are $3,000. Individual VIP tickets are $1,500. Show-only tickets start at $125. Sponsorship packages and tickets are available at onedrop.org/onenight or by calling 1-844-33-WATER.