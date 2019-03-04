UFC Featherweight Titleholder Brian Ortega Wines and Dines in Las Vegas Ahead Of UFC 235 Main Event

Last night, Mercato Della Pescheria at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas welcomed featherweight UFC champion Brian Ortega for an evening out on Friday, March 1, ahead of the UFC 235 main event taking place at the T-Mobile Arena.

The UFC champion was joined by his close crew and management, as they entered the restaurant at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Ortega and his group were seen feasting on Italian bites including a 24-ounce Bone-in ribeye, Tuna tartar, Linguini frutti di mare, and a tableside Tiramisu finish. The group was spotted laughing and enjoying themselves, chasing their bites down with shots of Don Julio 1942 and Italian-inspired cocktails.

Ortega was the center of attention as female patrons flocked to the fighter for photo ops throughout his visit. Patrons even overheard Ortega discussing the UFC 235 events taking place tonight, Saturday, March 2, predicting that light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones would take the championship belt.

Ortega and his crew mixed and mingled with management and posed for photos with passerby throughout their visit. The group was spotted exiting the venue just after 5:30 p.m.

In other celebrity news from earlier this week surrounding the proclaimed fighter, Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry (@halleberry), declared on Instagram that her #ManCrushMonday #MCM was Ortega and that he will be training her for an upcoming movie role in “Bruised the Movie,” #BruisedTheMovie, in which she will play a mixed martial artist. LINK TO POST HERE.