UFC Fighter Kamaru Usman Celebrates UFC 235 Victory Inside Electra at The Venetian Las Vegas

On Saturday, March 2, UFC champion Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman celebrated his UFC 235 fight victory inside the Electra Cocktail Club at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas alongside team member Rashad Evans and Luke Rockhold.

The dynamic team members enjoyed their night with bottle service at Electra Cocktail Club while champion Kamaru showcased his winning belt. The group enjoyed the rest of their night by dancing to the unique blend of music at Electra Cocktail Club, featuring selections of rock, new school hip-hop and well-known indietronica and electropop.

