Hilton Honors Concert Series: Top Acts with gourmet food and top shelf drinks in an intimate setting

By Debbie Hall

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Hilton

You find out one of your favorite bands, Walk the Moon, is playing in a big arena in Las Vegas. You really want to attend, but concerts can be such a hassle. However, as a member of Hilton Honors, you can use your points to attend top concerts in an intimate setting with private meet-and-greets with the artists, and VIP concerts available through Hilton Honors Experiences. In partnership with Live Nation, Hilton Honors launched its 2019 Concert Series featuring an exclusive performance by WALK THE MOON. Other artists will include Jake Owen, Jessie J, Brett Young, Portugal. The Man, and Fitz & The Tantrums.

Walk the Moon played at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas on March 1 to an enthusiastic crowd. The evening began with a cocktail reception of with gourmet tacos and sliders along with yummy drinks. The Hilton Honors “champagne wall” offered Instragramable moments along with champagne served through cubbyholes.

Everyone got up close and personal to take photos and videos as Walk the Moon took to the stage. Band members Nicholas Petricca (singer/keyboardist), Kevin Ray (bassist), Eli Maiman (guitarist), and Sean Waugaman (drummer) exploded to the roar of the crowd. Their energy was electric and intense. No big screens were needed for this concert; everyone was so close they could touch them.

The band catapulted to stardom in 2015 when their hit single “Shut Up and Dance,” was released on their RIAA Certified Platinum album TALKING IS HARD. The multi-platinum global smash went all the way to No. 1 on the Alternative, Hot AC, and AC charts, No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and No. 2 at Top 40 radio. Recently, the band released their sophomore album What If Nothing including the single “Kamikaze” and the lead single “One Foot” certified Gold and ranked No. 1 at Alternative Radio. The band just wrapped their headline tour, released their newest single “Timebomb” and now touring with Muse.

The band won two Billboard Music Awards and has been nominated for an MTV Music Video Award for Best Rock Video. They were also nominated for the American Music Award for New Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Duo Or Group, and Favorite Alternative Rock Artist. They were also nominated for an iHeart Radio Music Award for Song of the Year, Best Duo/Group of the Year, and Alternative Rock Song of the Year for “Shut Up and Dance.”

Of course, the afterparty included sweets and cocktails, gifting of swag bags and the feeling of euphoria from experience such an exclusive event at the Wardolf Astoria.

Previous concerts included Kane Brown, Kesha, Leon Bridges, Bastille, Maren Morris, Beck, Lady Antebellum, Aloe Blacc, OneRepublic, Gary Clark Jr., Kip Moore, Grimes, Tegan and Sara, Halsey, Elle King, Jason Derulo, and Neon Trees.

Hilton offers 17 world-class brands comprising of over 5,600 properties with nearly 913,000 rooms, in113 countries, and territories. Visit Experiences.HiltonHonors.com for more information on the 2019 Concert Series and other experiences only redeemable through points.