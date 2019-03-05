LVMS short track racing returns to The Bullring on Saturday night

The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be the place to be as the short track begins its 35th season of racing on Saturday night.

All four NASCAR classes will be in action as the 3/8-mile paved oval kicks off the 2019 Whelen All-American Series schedule, with the NASCAR Super Late Models anchoring the night with a 50-lap feature. NASCAR 602 Modifieds have a 35-lap race on tap for the season-opener, with NASCAR Super Stocks and Bombers also on the slate with 25-lap features.

The Southwest Tour Truck Series will be back for another visit at the beloved LVMS short track, and USLCI Legends and Bandoleros are also racing on opening night, along with the popular Skid Plate Cars. Racing will be preceded by an autograph session on the track, and children 12 and under will be admitted free with a ticketed adult on Saturday and throughout the 2019 Bullring season.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, with qualifying beginning immediately and opening ceremonies taking place at 7 following the autograph session. This weekend’s event is the first of 11 points races for the track’s 10 major classes and the season continues through championship night on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Past track champions like Jimmy Parker Jr., Doug Hamm, Sam Jacks, Vinny Raucci Jr., and Cindy Clark are among the drivers expected to compete on Opening Night alongside track stars like Scott Gafforini, Kayli Barker and Jason Irwin. This will mark the 20th season of racing at the LVMS short track since its reconfiguration in 2000.

One of the most affordable entertainment options in Las Vegas, the Bullring’s annual series will feature family-friendly concession prices that include $2 hot dogs and Coca-Cola products and $3 Budweiser beer. Spectators can also save money by purchasing admission tickets in advance by visiting or calling the LVMS ticket office at 800-644-4444 or online at LVMS.com .

NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

The Bullring Opening Night schedule

Saturday, March 9

5 p.m. Spectator gates open

Southwest Tour Trucks qualifying (2 laps)

USLCI Legends group qualifying (3 laps)

NASCAR Super Late Models single-car qualifying (2 laps)

NASCAR Modifieds single-car qualifying (2 laps)

NASCAR Bombers group qualifying (3 laps)

6-6:45 p.m. On-track autograph session

7 p.m. Opening Ceremonies/National Anthem

USLCI Bandolero Bandits feature – 12 laps (12 minutes)

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws feature – 12 laps (12 minutes)

Skid Plate Cars feature – 15 laps (20 minutes)

NASCAR Bombers feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

USLCI Legends feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

NASCAR Super Stocks feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

NASCAR 602 Modifieds feature – 35 laps (35 minutes)

Southwest Tour Trucks feature – 50 laps (35 minutes)

NASCAR Super Late Models feature – 50 laps (50 minutes)

** ** Schedule is subject to change ** **